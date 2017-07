2 men shot in Austin

Two men were shot Thursday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 21 and 25, were walking at 7:36 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Lawler when a female in a white vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand, and the older man was shot in his left buttock, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.