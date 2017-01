2 men shot in Austin

Two men were wounded Tuesday afternoon in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

About 4:45 p.m., a 34-year-old was shot in the torso and a 35-year-old in the upper leg in the 5800 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center and the older to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Their conditions were unknown.

The shooting was thought to be gang-related. Area North detectives are investigating.