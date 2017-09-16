2 men shot in Back of the Yards

Two men were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Saturday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The victims were outside at 11:09 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Hermitage when a male walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran away northbound on Hermitage.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and right ankle and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. The other man, 26, suffered a graze wound to the buttocks and refused medical treatment at the scene.