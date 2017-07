2 men shot in Back of the Yards

Two men were shot early Monday evening in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The men, ages 22 and 23, were in a vehicle at 5:34 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Ashland when the occupants of a light-colored van fired shots and drove off, according to Chicago Police.

The older man suffered two gunshot wounds to the left ribs, and the older man was shot in the left hand, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said