2 men shot in Belmont Central

Two men walked into a hospital Saturday morning after they were shot in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The men, ages 40 and 38, walked into Community First Medical Center at 7:21 a.m., according to Chicago Police. The older man had suffered a gunshot wound to the right knee while the younger man was shot in the left knee, and both of their conditions were stabilized.

They told investigators they were shot in the 3300 block of North Central, police said. Police said the older man is a documented gang member.