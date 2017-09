2 men shot in buttocks in South Shore

Two men were shot in the buttocks Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 10:30 a.m., they were standing in the 1500 block of East 68th Street when a male wearing a black and gray shirt fired shots then ran north on Blackstone, according to Chicago Police.

The men, ages 24 and 30, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, police said.