2 men shot in Chatham

Two men were wounded in a shooting late Wednesday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 24 and 30, were standing on the sidewalk at 10:54 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette when they heard shots and realized they’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the right foot and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. The older man was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left arm and left side. Both of their conditions were stabilized.