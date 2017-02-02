2 men shot in East Garfield Park drive-by

Two men were seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 7:35 p.m., the men — ages 24 and 26 — were traveling in a vehicle in the 600 block of North Kedzie when a dark-colored car with four people inside pulled alongside them and someone inside the car fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in his right shoulder, and the older man was struck by a bullet in his back, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one was in custody Thursday night.