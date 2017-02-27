2 men shot in East Garfield Park

Two men were shot Monday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 6:13 p.m., two men — ages 33 and 37 — were sitting in a parked car in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street when someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police. During the shooting, the vehicle the men were in reversed into a parked vehicle.

The 33-year-old was shot in the pelvic area and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The older man was shot in the armpit and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.