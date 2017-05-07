2 men shot in Fuller Park

Two men were shot early Wednesday in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 12:01 a.m. in the 300 block of West 47th when someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 45-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The other man, whose age was not immediately known, walked into Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transferred to Stroger in critical condition.