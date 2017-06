2 men shot in Gresham

Two men were shot Sunday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, ages 21 and 26, were standing on the sidewalk about 10:20 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Justine when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the right foot, and the older man was shot in the right leg, police said.

They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized, according to police.