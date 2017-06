2 men shot in Gresham

Two men were shot Tuesday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The two men, ages 34 and 37, were shot about 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Parnell, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the left arm, foot and leg, and in an unknown condition, police said. The second man’s condition had stabilized after he was shot in the right hip. They both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.