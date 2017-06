2 men shot in Humboldt Park drive-by

Two men were wounded early Saturday in a Humboldt Park neighborhood drive-by shooting on the West Side.

The men, ages 22 and 23, were standing on the corner at 1:53 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Kildare when a dark-colored van pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot in the ankle and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said. The 22-year-old suffered a graze wound to the cheek, but refused medical attention.