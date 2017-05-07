2 men shot in Lawndale

Two men were wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting late Tuesday on the Southwest Side.

The men, ages 24 and 25, were standing outside at 11:07 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of South Spaulding when gunfire erupted and they both felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man man was shot in the left foot, while the older man suffered gunshot wounds to the right forearm and right leg, police said. They showed up at Saint Anthony Hospital and will be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The older man was listed in serious condition, while the younger man’s condition was stabilized, police said.