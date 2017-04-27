2 men shot in Little Village

A man and a teenage boy were shot early Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 16-year-old boy and 37-year-old man were standing outside at 1:23 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Albany when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the arm, hip, buttock and shoulder, while the man was shot in the chest and both arms, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.