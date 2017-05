2 men shot in Little Village

Two men were shot Wednesday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 6:38 p.m., the pair were in a car driving west in the 2900 block of West Cermak when people in a white pick-up truck fired shots at them before driving away, according to Chicago Police.

A 22-year-old was shot in the groin and a 35-year-old suffered a graze wound to the left buttocks, police said. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.