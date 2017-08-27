2 men shot in Little Village

Two men were wounded Sunday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The two men, both adults whose ages were unknown, were in a light-colored van about 6:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sacramento when shooters opened fired from a light-colored SUV, according to Chicago Police.

One man was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the second was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.