Two men were wounded Sunday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The two men, both adults whose ages were unknown, were in a light-colored van about 6:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sacramento when shooters opened fired from a light-colored SUV, according to Chicago Police.
One man was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the second was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.