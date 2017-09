2 men shot in Pilsen

Two men were shot Thursday afternoon in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Leavitt, according to Chicago Police.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and head and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.