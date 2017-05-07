2 men shot in Princeton Park

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 41 and 22, were standing on the sidewalk at 12:49 a.m. in the 200 block of West 95th when a male walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot in the right hand and left foot, while the younger man was shot in the left foot, police said. They were both taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where their conditions were stabilized.