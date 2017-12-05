2 men shot in Washington Park

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were shot early Friday in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

They were walking in the 5700 block of South Wabash Avenue about 1:40 a.m. when they were caught in the middle of gunfire between two vehicles, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot in the arm and the younger in the leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

One of the vehicles crashed into an apartment and the occupants ran away, police said.