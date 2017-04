2 men shot in Woodlawn

Two men were shot Monday evening in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

At 6:18 p.m., someone approached the victims on foot in the 5400 block of South Eberhart, opened fire and ran away, according to Chicago Police.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the chest, police said. Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The younger victim was in critical condition and the older man was in good condition, police said.