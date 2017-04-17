2 men stabbed during domestic dispute in Palatine

Two men were stabbed during a domestic dispute Sunday in northwest suburban Palatine.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a knife at an apartment in the 1300 block of East Wyndham Circle, according to Palatine police.

They found two men inside the apartment suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, police said. While one officer applied pressure to the more serious wound, another officer located a person nearby who witnesses said was also involved in the incident.

The two men who were found stabbed in the apartment were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. One man was treated and released, while the other remains in stable condition at the hospital.

One person is currently custody, police said. The investigation is ongoing.