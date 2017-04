2 men suffer graze wounds to the head in Far South Side shooting

Two men suffered graze wounds to the head Tuesday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Around 7:16 p.m., a 55-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and a 23-year-old man suffered graze wounds to the head and arm in the 500 block of West 107th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The men were taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said.