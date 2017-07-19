2 men wanted for Naperville armed robbery

Police are looking for two men wanted for robbing someone at gunpoint Tuesday night in west suburban Naperville.

Officers were called just after 9 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress outside a restaurant in the 1500 block of North Naper Boulevard, according to a statement from Naperville police. Two suspects showed a silver handgun before taking the victim’s cellphone, car keys, concert tickets and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The first suspect, who was armed with the handgun, was described as a 6-foot-1 black man in his early 20s with a thin build and short hair, police said. He was wearing a black or orange shirt and shorts.

The second suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 white man with a medium build and medium-length black hair, police said. He was wearing a black shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at (630) 420-6666.