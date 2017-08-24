2 men wanted for Zion armed robbery apprehended by authorities

Two men who were wanted for their alleged roles in an Aug. 16 armed robbery in north suburban Zion were caught this week by authorities.

Kyle Q. Wright, 22, and Darius M. Hill, 19, each had active felony arrest warrants for one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. Bond was set at $500,000 on both warrants.

On Monday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Team started efforts to apprehend the two men, according to the sheriff’s office. After learning Wright was staying at a friend’s house, the team arrested him without incident on Tuesday at the home in the 300 block of Arthur Court in Waukegan.

The Warrants Team learned on Wednesday that Hill knew of the arrest warrant and had fled the state, according to the sheriff’s office.

Warrants Team deputies found Hill in a trailer park in the 9000 block of Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said. Hill tried to run away through a window when deputies entered the trailer, but he was caught.

Wright was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he remains held on $500,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 25 in Waukegan.

Hill was taken to the Kenosha County Jail, where he remains held pending an extradition hearing, the sheriff’s office said.