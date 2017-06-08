2 men wounded, 1 critically, in Hanson Park shooting

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Sunday in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The men, ages 23 and 26, were in a vehicle about 12:20 a.m. traveling east in the 5200 block of West Belden Avenue when someone in a dark-colored Ford Explorer opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The Ford then drove off westbound.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was listed at critical condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. The older man was shot in the left foot and was treated and released from Community First Medical Center.