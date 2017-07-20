2 men wounded, 1 critically, in Near West Side shooting

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Thursday afternoon on the Near West Side.

The men, ages 20 and 78, were in a vehicle about 3:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Warren when people walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The younger man was shot multiple times in the chest, and the older man was struck in the left leg.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The younger man was listed in critical condition, and the older man was said to be in good condition.