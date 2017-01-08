2 men wounded, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The men, ages 20 and 31, were walking at 2:48 a.m. in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive when another male pulled out a gun and fired shots at them, striking the younger man in the back and the older man in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the younger man was listed in critical condition and the older man’s condition was stabilized, police said.