2 men wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The two men, ages 22 and 19, were sitting on the front porch of a home about 6 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Madison when someone fired shots from an approaching vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was struck in the left calf and taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The younger man was struck in the right side of his chest and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The shooting happened about five minutes after a 20-year-old man was shot a few blocks away in the Austin neighborhood.