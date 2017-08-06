2 men wounded in Austin shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The men, ages 18 and 19, were standing outside about 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lockwood when a light-colored sedan and a dark-colored sedan pulled up and people inside began shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was grazed in the left arm, and the older man was shot in the right knee, police said. They both were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where their conditions stabilized.