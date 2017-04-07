2 men wounded in Austin shooting

Two men were wounded — one by a stray bullet — Tuesday night in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

About 8:15 p.m., someone fired shots from a vehicle in the 1600 block of North Major, Chicago Police said.

A 19-year-old man walking on the street was shot in his back and a 52-year-old man standing in front of a home was shot in his head, police said. The older man was not thought to be a target in the shooting.

Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where the older man was in critical condition and the younger man was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.