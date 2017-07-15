2 men wounded in Austin shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 4 a.m., the two men, ages 29 and 27, were in the street in the first block of North Leclaire when someone shot them, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The younger was shot in the abdomen and his condition stabilized. They both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The shooting happened about an hour after a 26-year-old man was shot about a block away.