2 men wounded in Brighton Park shooting

Two men were wounded Tuesday night in a Southwest Side shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

About 7:15 p.m. a 40-year-old man was shot in the head and a 24-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 3200 block of West 38th Place, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the older man was in critical condition and the younger man was in good condition, police said.