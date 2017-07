2 men wounded in Chatham shooting

Two men were wounded Monday afternoon in a Chatham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

About 3:37 p.m., the two victims were walking in the 7900 block of South Michigan when two people walked up and opened fired, according to Chicago Police.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the left thigh, police said. A man about 50 years old was shot in the hand and leg.

Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.