2 men wounded in Cragin shooting

Two men were shot in Cragin neighborhood early Saturday on the Northwest Side.

About 5:20 a.m., they showed up at Community First Medical Center and said they’d been wounded in the 2200 block of North Laramie, according to Chicago Police.

One man, 22, was shot in the forearm, and the other, 29, in the leg, police said. They were listed in good condition.

The circumstances of the attack were unknown.