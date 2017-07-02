2 men wounded in Dolton shooting

Two men were wounded when someone fired nine shots into a home in south suburban Dolton early Tuesday.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 14900 block of South Langley Avenue, according to Dolton police.

A 24-year-old Chicago man was shot six times, including once in the neck, police said. The other victim, a 23-year-old Calumet City man, was shot once in the leg. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and were expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (708) 201-3200.