2 men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were shot early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The two men, ages 21 and 23, were standing on the street about 3:45 a.m. in the 200 block of North Homan when a male opened fire at them from a nearby gangway, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot multiple times and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The older man was grazed in the right arm, police said. He refused emergency medical attention.