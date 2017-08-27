2 men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting late Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 20 and 25, were standing outside at 11:11 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Van Buren when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered a graze wound to his abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The older man was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to his buttocks.