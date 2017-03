2 men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting early Monday on the West Side.

The men, ages 27 and 30, were driving north about 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North Sacramento when a black vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the forehead and the older man suffered a graze wound to the left shoulder, police said. They drove to Norwegian American Hospital, where both of their conditions were stabilized.