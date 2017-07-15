2 men wounded in East Side drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting late Friday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The two men, ages 49 and 54, were getting out of a vehicle at 10:43 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Green Bay Avenue when someone shot at them from a white SUV, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the back and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The older man was shot in the face and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.