2 men wounded in Englewood shooting

Two men were wounded Monday evening in a shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The men, ages 23 and 30, were standing outside at 7:34 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Justine when a gray truck approached and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

Both men were shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.