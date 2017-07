2 men wounded in Fuller Park shooting

Two men were shot late Sunday in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after 11 p.m., the men, ages 28 and 29, were in a vehicle stopped at a red light in the 4300 block of South La Salle when a male got out of a white van and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttock, and the older man was shot in both legs, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.