2 shot in Lawndale

Two people were shot Friday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

A 17-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were standing on the corner about 4:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Douglas when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to body, police said. The younger man was listed in critical condition, and the older man was listed in serious condition.