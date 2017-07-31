2 men wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The two men, ages 21 and 20, were walking east in the 3100 block of West Cermak about 9:40 p.m. when a shooter opened fire from a passing blue SUV, according to Chicago police.

The older man was struck in the back and right leg, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was in serious condition.

The younger man was grazed in the chest and also taken to Mount Sinai, police said. His condition had stabilized.