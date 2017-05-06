2 men wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

Two men were shot Monday evening in front of a Marquette Park neighborhood home on the Southwest Side.

The two men, ages 37 and 33, were in front of a home about 8:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court when someone fired shots from a dark-colored SUV, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot, and the younger man was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back and hip, police said.

The men took themselves to Holy Cross Hospital, and the 33-year-old man was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.