2 men wounded in Near West Side shooting

Two men were shot late Sunday on the Near West Side.

The men, ages 25 and 32, were standing outside about 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Jackson when they heard gunfire and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The older man was shot in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was also stabilized.