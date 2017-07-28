2 men wounded in Roseland shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Just before 9 p.m., a dark-colored sedan pulled up to the two men, ages 18 and 20, in the 10800 block of South Normal, and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was struck in the right leg and left arm, and his condition stabilized, police said. The older man was in an unknown condition with a gunshot wound to the body.

They both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.