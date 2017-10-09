2 men wounded in Washington Park shooting

Two men were shot early Sunday in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The men, ages 31 and 41, were walking on the sidewalk about 4 a.m. when someone walked up to them in the 5400 block of South Wabash, took out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The older man’s condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said.