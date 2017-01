2 men wounded in West Englewood shooting

Two men were wounded Monday afternoon in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

It happened about 2:05 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Wood, according to Chicago Police.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the back, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.