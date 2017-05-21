2 men wounded in West Englewood shooting

A 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were shot shot Sunday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The men were shot at 4:53 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and left knee, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The older man was shot in the left foot. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.